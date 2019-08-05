KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. KLA reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $218 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $1.35 on revenues of $1,258 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the company reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $1,176 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $7.49 on revenues of $4.6 billion.

"In the fourth fiscal quarter KLA delivered results above the midpoint of our range of guidance, reflecting solid execution in a challenging business environment," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer. "These results demonstrate KLA is benefitting from our strategies for growth and market leadership, which in combination with the recent acquisition of Orbotech, is translating to good relative performance for the company in calendar year 2019."

GAAP Results

Q4 FY 2019 Q3 FY 2019 Q4 FY 2018 Revenues $1,258 million $1,097 million $1,070 million Net Income Attributable to KLA Corporation $218 million $193 million $349 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA Corporation $1.35 $1.23 $2.22







Non-GAAP Results

Q4 FY 2019 Q3 FY 2019 Q4 FY 2018 Net Income Attributable to KLA Corporation $289 million $283 million $348 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA Corporation $1.78 $1.80 $2.22

Effective on the first day of fiscal 2019, the company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). Prior periods were not retrospectively restated, and accordingly, the condensed consolidated unaudited balance sheet as of June 30, 2018, and the condensed consolidated unaudited statements of operations for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2018 and cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were prepared using accounting standards that were different from those in effect for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results include the impact of stock-based compensation, but exclude the impact of acquisitions or pending acquisitions, restructuring, severance, merger and other related charges and certain discrete tax items. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2019 fourth quarter and full year, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com .

About KLA:

KLA Corporation, formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation, (aka "KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at http://www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement KLA's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses (benefits), as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of KLA's operating performance and its prospects in the future. Specifically, KLA believes that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to KLA's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses (benefits) that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses [benefits] to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

KLA Corporation (formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation)





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













( In thousands ) June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,739,385



$ 2,880,318

Accounts receivable, net 990,113



651,678

Inventories 1,262,500



931,845

Other current assets 323,077



85,159

Land, property and equipment, net 448,799



286,306

Goodwill 2,211,858



354,698

Deferred income taxes, non-current 206,141



193,200

Purchased intangibles, net 1,560,670



19,333

Other non-current assets 265,973



236,082

Total assets $ 9,008,516



$ 5,638,619

LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 202,416



$ 169,354

Deferred system revenue 282,348



—

Deferred service revenue 206,669



69,255

Deferred system profit —



279,581

Current portion of long-term debt 249,999



—

Other current liabilities 827,054



696,080

Total current liabilities 1,768,486



1,214,270

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 3,173,383



2,237,402

Deferred tax liabilities 702,285



1,197

Deferred service revenue 98,772



71,997

Other non-current liabilities 587,897



493,242

Total liabilities 6,330,823



4,018,108

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,017,312



617,999

Retained earnings 714,825



1,056,445

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (73,029)



(53,933)

Total KLA stockholders' equity 2,659,108



1,620,511

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 18,585



—

Total stockholders' equity 2,677,693



1,620,511

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,008,516



$ 5,638,619



KLA Corporation (formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation)











Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations





























Three months ended

Twelve months ended ( In thousands, except per share amounts ) June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Revenues:













Product $ 917,591



$ 840,500



$ 3,392,243



$ 3,160,671

Service 340,844



229,504



1,176,661



876,030

Total revenues 1,258,435



1,070,004



4,568,904



4,036,701

Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 592,785



377,566



1,869,377



1,446,041

Research and development 206,710



151,905



711,030



608,531

Selling, general and administrative 190,040



116,370



599,124



442,304

Interest expense and other, net 37,590



17,674



93,142



83,894

Income before income taxes 231,310



406,489



1,296,231



1,455,931

Provision for income taxes 13,982



57,722



121,214



653,666

Net income 217,328



348,767



1,175,017



802,265

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (517)



—



(600)



—

Net income attributable to KLA $ 217,845



$ 348,767



$ 1,175,617



$ 802,265

Net income per share attributable to KLA:













Basic $ 1.36



$ 2.24



$ 7.53



$ 5.13

Diluted $ 1.35



$ 2.22



$ 7.49



$ 5.10

Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 160,546



155,740



156,053



156,346

Diluted 161,937



156,822



156,949



157,378



KLA Corporation (formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation) Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended June 30, ( In thousands ) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 217,328

$ 348,767 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 127,886

14,989 (Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other (812)

11,107 Stock-based compensation expense 28,168

18,804 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in

business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (53,565)

2,095 Inventories 13,179

(74,684) Other assets (89,691)

40,737 Accounts payable (3,832)

403 Deferred system revenue 51,754

— Deferred service revenue 31,549

— Deferred system profit —

20,309 Other liabilities 3,497

(9,014) Net cash provided by operating activities 325,461

373,513 Cash flows from investing activities:



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(11,913) Capital expenditures (55,846)

(22,828) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (78,847)

(27,657) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 16,867

68,229 Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 146,217

118,877 Purchases of trading securities (18,594)

(12,762) Proceeds from sale of trading securities 20,642

14,829 Net cash provided by investing activities 30,439

126,775 Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments of debt issuance costs (2,478)

— Repayment of debt —

(225,000) Issuance of common stock 44,272

40,873 Tax withholding payments related equity awards (6,942)

(2,133) Common stock repurchases (344,986)

(38,091) Payment of dividends to stockholders (121,363)

(117,035) Payment of contingent consideration payable (649)

— Net cash used in financing activities (432,146)

(341,386) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 77

(10,202) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (76,169)

148,700 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,092,163

1,255,682 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,015,994

$ 1,404,382 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid $ 15,769

$ 31,331 Interest paid $ 51,544

$ 53,210 Non-cash activities:





Contingent consideration payable - financing activities $ 6,905

$ — Dividends payable - financing activities $ 7,340

$ 9,571 Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 8,000

$ — Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 6,353

$ 7,418

KLA Corporation (formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation) Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the

indicated periods:



Three months ended

Twelve months ended ( In thousands ) June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Revenues:













Semiconductor Process Control $ 1,002,544



$ 1,043,714



$ 4,080,822



$ 3,944,015

Specialty Semiconductor Process 66,775



—



151,164



—

PCB, Display and Component Inspection(1) 184,625



26,160



332,810



92,516

Other 4,525



—



4,676



—

Total revenues for reportable segments $ 1,258,469



$ 1,069,874



$ 4,569,472



$ 4,036,531

Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates (34)



130



(568)



170

Total revenues $ 1,258,435



$ 1,070,004



$ 4,568,904



$ 4,036,701

__________





























(1) Revenues in the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 include the contribution from the Orbotech business from the Feb. 20, 2019 acquisition date. Revenues in the 2018 periods include the component inspection business only.

KLA Corporation (formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation) Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information









Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income



Three months ended

Twelve months ended ( In thousands, except per share amounts )

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 217,845



$ 192,728



$ 348,767



$ 1,175,617



$ 802,265

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP

net income























Acquisition-related charges a 102,807



103,755



3,973



216,394



14,581

Merger-related charges b —



—



—



—



3,015

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (32,930)



(21,127)



(300)



(54,643)



(2,707)

Discrete tax items d 983



7,482



(4,402)



(9,406)



441,676

Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 288,705



$ 282,838



$ 348,038



$ 1,327,962



$ 1,258,830

GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 1.35



$ 1.23



$ 2.22



$ 7.49



$ 5.10

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to

KLA

$ 1.78



$ 1.80



$ 2.22



$ 8.46



$ 8.00

Shares used in diluted shares calculation

161,937



157,182



156,822



156,949



157,378



Pre-tax impact of items included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations



( In thousands ) Acquisition-related

charges Three months ended June 30, 2019

Costs of revenues $ 75,805 Selling, general and administrative 27,002 Total in three months ended June 30, 2019 $ 102,807 Three months ended March 31, 2019

Costs of revenues $ 47,659 Research and development 3,328 Selling, general and administrative 52,768 Total in three months ended March 31, 2019 $ 103,755 Three months ended June 30, 2018

Costs of revenues $ 729 Selling, general and administrative 3,244 Total in three months ended June 30, 2018 $ 3,973

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets, amortization of inventory fair value adjustments and backlog, certain employee compensation arrangements, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have short lives, and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

Merger-related charges associated with the terminated merger agreement between KLA and Lam Research Corporation ("Lam") primarily includes employee retention-related expenses, legal expenses and other costs. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these items as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability and excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above in order to present a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Discrete tax items include charges associated with the acquisition of Orbotech as well as the income tax effects of an income tax expense from the enacted tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs-Act ("the Act"), which was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017 , of which the impact is primarily related to the provisional tax amounts recorded for the transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the Act. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

