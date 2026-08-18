Klarna Aktie
WKN DE: NETKLA / ISIN: NET000KLAR11
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18.08.2026 17:07:03
Klarna Stock Falls 19% After Lowering Outlook
(RTTNews) - Klarna Group plc (KLAR) shares fell $3.64, or 18.65 percent, to $15.87 on Tuesday, after the digital payments and commerce platform returned to second-quarter profit but lowered its full-year outlook.
The stock opened at $15.66 and traded between $15.35 and $16.18 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $12.06 to $47.48. Trading volume reached 14.40 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 4.61 million shares.
Klarna now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $4.08 billion to $4.16 billion, down from previous guidance of above $4.34 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders was $4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a loss of $52 million, or $0.14 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 27 percent to $1.042 billion from $823 million, while GMV increased 18 percent to $36.6 billion.
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