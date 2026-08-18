18.08.2026 14:23:15

Klarna Swings To Q2 Profit, Revenue Rises 27%; Lowers Full-year Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Klarna Group plc (KLAR), a digital payments and commerce platform, returned to second-quarter profit, supported by strong revenue growth. However, the company lowered its full-year outlook, and its shares fell about 18% in pre-market trading.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of Klarna was $4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a loss of $52 million, or $0.14 per share, a year ago.

Operating profit turned positive at $27 million, compared with a loss of $46 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenue increased 27% to $1.042 billion from $823 million last year. Transaction and service revenue rose to $707 million from $604 million, while interest income increased to $266 million from $219 million.

The company also recorded a $69 million gain on the sale of consumer receivables.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased 18% year over year to $36.6 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Klarna now expects GMV of $149 billion to $151 billion, down from its previous outlook of above $155 billion, reflecting roughly $600 million of currency translation impact and a more measured view of German volumes. Revenue is now expected at $4.08 billion to $4.16 billion, versus prior guidance of above $4.34 billion, reflecting the lower volume outlook and the shift to fair-value accounting for new U.S. and German Fair Financing originations from the second half.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $940 million to $980 million, and GMV of $35 billion to $36 billion.

Klarna shares closed at $19.51 on Monday, down 6.16%, and have traded between $12.06 and $47.48 over the past year.

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