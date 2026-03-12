Klaviy a Aktie
WKN DE: A3ERTW / ISIN: US49845K1016
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13.03.2026 00:12:03
Klaviyo Co-CEO Unloads $7 Million in Shares in February and March: Is This a Sell Signal?
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) co-Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bialecki reported the sale of 200,000 shares of Series A Common Stock on Feb. 24, 2026, for a total value of approximately $3.35 million, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing. He then sold another 200,000 shares on March 3, 2026, for approximately $3.73 million, as disclosed in a subsequent filing.Feb. 24 transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($16.76). March 3 transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($18.64). Post-transaction direct holdings are $0.00 following both sales.Klaviyo serves over 2,300 employees and generates more than $1.23 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its proprietary data-driven marketing automation platform to deliver targeted communications, helping clients enhance customer relationships and drive sales. Klaviyo's competitive advantage lies in its integrated approach to omnichannel marketing and robust data analytics capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Klaviyo Inc Registered Shs Series-A-
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Klaviyo A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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27.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Klaviyo A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.11.25
|Ausblick: Klaviyo A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Klaviyo A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)