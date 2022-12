KLCI in the aftermath of Malaysia’s GE

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

ON Nov 24, Anwar Ibrahim was named the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia after a five-day political gridlock, after no single coalition was able to secure a majority, resulting in the country’s first hung Parliament. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) rallied strongly, rising 4.04 per cent upon the announcement, with Telecommunication stock Axiata (+12.77 per cent) and Maxis (+12.30 per cent) leading the gains.