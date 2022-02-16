KLDiscovery Announces Issuance of Three U.S. Patents for Nebula® Hardware Technology

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery”, "KLD” or the "Company”), a leading provider of global electronic discovery, information governance, and data recovery technology solutions, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued three patents related to delivery of Nebula software from self-contained hardware appliances, such as Nebula Enterprise™. Built for behind-the-firewall installations at massive scale, Nebula Enterprise brings the full power of Nebula to any IT rack system, providing our clients with total control over internal data management.

With these new patent grants, KLDiscovery adds patents US11140212, US11178208, and US11190574 to its already robust IP portfolio. The patents cover a variety of telemetry, automation, and remote access considerations, ensuring the highest standards of operability and data security even in customer-managed environments.

"Acquiring US patents for this technology further positions both Nebula & Nebula Enterprise as cutting-edge eDiscovery solutions designed to meet the demands of a diverse, global customer base. With Nebula Enterprise, our engineers have addressed growing IT security and compliance concerns with SaaS reliance, while simultaneously putting the next generation of eDiscovery in the hands of our most capable customers,” said Christopher Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery Inc. "We look forward to contributing to the evolution of the legal technology industry with our comprehensive approach to software delivery.”

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology solutions to help law firms, corporations and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company has 32 locations, 9 data centers and 17 data recovery labs across 19 countries and is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005965/en/