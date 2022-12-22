KLDiscovery Launches ‘Review Manager’ Certification Program at Nebula Academy

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery” or the "Company”), a leading global provider of data management, information governance, eDiscovery, and advisory services solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the latest certification course at its online Nebula Academy.

The new course, entitled ‘Review Manager’, primarily targets legal professionals who are responsible for the oversight of document review projects. This course builds on existing foundational skillsets by teaching users to handle complex review and production tasks in Nebula. Course topics include:

Understanding Nebula Workflow setup, behavior, and batching

Managing coding forms, fields, and tags

Applying object security to items in Nebula

Using Keyword reporting and highlighting

Maintaining markup sets for redactions

As Nebula has seen exponential growth in recent years, so too has Nebula Academy. With thousands of enrolled students and awarded certifications, Nebula Academy has made a tremendous impact on the user community at-large.

"We are thrilled to launch the Review Manager course at Nebula Academy. It is a perfect extension of our other courses, Nebula Fundamentals and Nebula Advance Reviewer, and provides a fun and rewarding path for users to level-up their Nebula experience,” said Anthony DeJohn, Senior Vice President, Product and Machine Learning. "Nebula is a robust and powerful solution, and KLDiscovery is committed to advancing the user community’s knowledge and proficiency. By empowering our users, we also boost their productivity, streamline their daily workloads, and ensure cost-effective, scalable operations across their organizations.”

To learn more about the Nebula Ecosystem, including the educational resources and support available to users, visit www.ediscovery.com.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With 25 locations across 16 countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving organizations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com to learn more.

