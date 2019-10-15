Kleo Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2019 BIO Investor Forum

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a unique immuno-oncology company developing next-generation bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics, announced today that its CEO Doug Manion, M.D., FRCP(C), will present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum, which will be held at the Westin St. Francis Union Square in San Francisco on October 22-23rd.

During his live presentation, Dr. Manion will provide an overview of Kleo's development strategy for its pipeline of small molecule and synthetic peptide compounds that function similar to highly complex biologics, while offering multiple potential advantages. The overview will also outline Kleo's key value drivers including the three proprietary technology platforms that drive in-house drug development and partnership opportunities, the multiple in-house and collaborative channels through which it is building its immuno-oncology pipeline and its discovery collaboration with PeptiDream. Human studies are anticipated in 2020 for Kleo's first product candidate to move into the clinic, CD38-ARM, a CD38 targeting antibody recruiting molecule (ARM™) to treat multiple myeloma.

Dr. Manion will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Details of Kleo's presentation are as follows:

Event:

2019 BIO Investor Forum





Date:

Tuesday, October 22, 2019





Time:

2:30 p.m. PDT





Location:

Room: Elizabeth A Westin St. Francis Hotel 335 Powell Street San Francisco, CA

The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To access the webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Kleo's website at k leopharmaceuticals.com/news-events/

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a unique immuno-oncology company developing next-generation bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics. Similar to complex biologic drugs, Kleo's compounds recruit the immune system to destroy cancer cells, with the advantage of being smaller and more versatile, leading to potentially improved safety and efficacy over biologics. They are also much faster and less costly to design and produce, particularly against novel targets. The company is advancing several drug candidates based on its proprietary technology platforms, all of which are modular in design and enable rapid generation of novel immunotherapies that can be optimized against certain cancers, or enhance the properties of existing immunotherapies. These include Antibody Recruiting Molecules (ARMs), Synthetic Antibody Mimics (SyAMs) and Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Enhancers (MATEs). For more information visit http://kleopharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "will," "plan," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

