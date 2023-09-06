KLEPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF AUGUST 31, 2023

REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF AUGUST 31, 2023(1)

Paris – September 6, 2023

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF AUGUST 31, 2023

Date 08/31/2023 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 286,861,172 Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights(2) 286,861,172 Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 285,537,019





AGENDA October 20, 2023 Trading update for the first nine months of 2023 (before market opening) INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Officer

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of August 31, 2023, Klépierre SA owns 1,324,153 of its own shares.

(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

