Klépierre Rental Income Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - Klépierre SA (KLPEF, LI.PA), a French Real Estate Investment Trust, on Tuesday reported higher rental income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net rental income increased to 269.6 million euros from 262.2 million euros in the previous year.

EBITDA jumped to 267.3 million euros from 260.3 million euros last year.

Revenue for the period increased to 407.7 million euros from 393.2 million euros in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company reiterates its full-year 2026 guidance, supported by its portfolio of destination shopping centers, operational expertise and the absence of refinancing requirements in 2026 despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic volatility.

The company expects EBITDA of at least 1.13 billion euros.

Klépierre is 0.06% higher at EUR 34.60 on the Paris Stock Exchange.