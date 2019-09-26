KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future' exhibition in Jakarta on 5 and 7 October, 2019

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday 7 October 2019, KLM will become the world's first airline still operating under its original name to mark its 100th anniversary. KLM has reached this auspicious milestone because it is committed to seizing opportunities, accepting challenges, connecting with partners and embracing technology.

Jakarta was KLM's first intercontinental destination when on 24 November 1924 a Fokker F-VII arrived in Jakarta after a 55-day journey. KLM started scheduled flights to Jakarta from 1930, and up until World War II this was the longest scheduled flight connection in the world.

KLM is widely recognised as a pioneer in the aviation industry and in its centennial year is not only looking back in celebration but looking forward with confidence to the future.

At the two-day 'KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future' Exhibition KLM aims to inspire with stories of the past and share innovations for the future of aviation.

The 'KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future' exhibition will display:

A time capsule tunnel showing KLM's rich history in a timeline. It will include the fascinating story of KLM's first intercontinental flight from Amsterdam to Indonesia in 1924.

to in 1924. Many creative exhibits that showcase KLM's focus on digital innovations and commitment to contributing to a sustainable future.

The collection of KLM's Delft Blue Miniature Houses. The houses represent some of the traditional Dutch houses which can be found along the canals in Amsterdam and other historic towns in the Netherlands .

Wouter Gregorowitsch, Country Manager Air France KLM Indonesia said: "The 'KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future' exhibition gives visitors a unique insight into KLM's history and future and its pioneering role in the aviation industry. Indonesia is a special destination in KLM's large network as it is our oldest intercontinental destination."

Wouter continued: "KLM started flying to Indonesia only 5 years after it was established and from 1930 started scheduled passenger flights between the Netherlands and Indonesia. I am proud to quote KLM's founder Dr. Albert Plesman 'the Oceans of the air connects us all' something which we have already done for so long between Indonesia and the world."

"Our anniversary is also a moment to look ahead to the next century, because we want to set the standard for tomorrow's aviation. We want to keep connecting the world, but with attention to our surroundings. The exhibition will therefore also focus on KLM's efforts to make its product more sustainable. I hope visitors will enjoy their experience at 'KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future exhibition," added Wouter.

KLM 100 Years - Celebrating the Future exhibition is open to the public on:

Saturday, 5 October 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

from Monday, 7 October 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: Erasmus Huis, Pusat Kebudayaan Belanda, Jl. H. R. Rasuna Said Kav S-3, Jakarta Selatan

For more information and inspiration please visit the KLM 100 site, https://klm100.com/en

About KLM Indonesia

KLM offers daily direct flights between Jakarta and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with a stop in Kuala Lumpur and daily flights between Denpasar and Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport with a stop in Singapore.

Summer schedule: till 27 October 2019

JAKARTA - AMSTERDAM (with a stop in Kuala Lumpur)

Flight number From To Departure Arrival KL810 JKT AMS 18:40 06:00+1 KL809 AMS JKT 20:50 17:25+1

JAKARTA - KUALA LUMPUR

Flight number From To Departure Arrival KL810 JKT KUL 18:40 21:55 KL809 KUL JKT 16:20 17:25

Winter schedule: 28 October 2019 - 28 March 2020

JAKARTA - AMSTERDAM

Flight number From To Departure Arrival KL810 JKT AMS 19:25 05:55+1 KL809 AMS JKT 20:50 18:10+1

JAKARTA - KUALA LUMPUR

Flight number From To Departure Arrival KL809 JKT KUL 19:25 22:30 KL809 KUL JKT 17:05 18:10

Summer schedule: till 27 October 2019

DENPASAR - AMSTERDAM

Flight number From To Departure Arrival KL836 DPS AMS 20:35 07:35+1 KL835 AMS DPS 21:00 19:25+1

DENPASAR - SINGAPORE

Flight number From To Departure Arrival KL836 DPS SIN 20:35 23:15 KL835 SIN DPS 16:50 19:25

Winter schedule: 28 October 2019 – 28 March 2020

DENPASAR - AMSTERDAM

Flight number From To Departure Arrival KL836 DPS AMS 21:30 07:55+1 KL835 AMS DPS 21:05 20:20+1

DENPASAR - SINGAPORE

Flight number From To Departure Arrival KL836 DPS SIN 21:30 00:05+1 KL835 SIN DPS 17:35 20:20

The daily flights are operated by Boeing B777-300ER aircraft with 34 seats in Business Class and 374 seats in Economy Class.

