KLM looks ahead to 2020 tech and travel trends and adds Cork, Ireland to European network

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, at the end of 2019 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines looked to the future of travel and what to expect in 2020 as travellers are changing the way they search, book and travel and how technology and passengers influence travel in 2020.

KLM has been seeing an increase of 10% more users on Google Assistant while Gen Z and millennials tend to choose to travel to a 'Destination Instagram'.

Estee Ng, Country Manager for Malaysia said, "Instagram is a great platform to look for travel inspiration and the KLM network obviously offers some amazing instagrammable destinations. Our hub Amsterdam is by far a favourite, but also our new destination Cork, Ireland is stunning and has so much to offer. The much loved 'Deck of Cards' houses in Cobh, in Cork Harbour are definitely an Instagram winner!'

KLM flights will start daily flights between Amsterdam and Ireland's second largest city Cork from March, 2020. The flights will be operated by using Embraer 175 and Embraer 190 equipment, seating 88 - 100 passengers per flight.

KLM just landed their KLM Dream Deals with deals to Europe, including Cork and the Americas.

Return economy class light fare tickets, include hand baggage only, from Kuala Lumpur to European destinations start at MYR 1,890 (all-in) . Flights can be booked until 4 February, 2020 for travel from 17 January until 30 November, 2020.

To view all destinations and book a flight visit www.klm.my or call KLM Reservation at + 60-3-77124-555.

KLM offers convenient daily flights between Kuala Lumpur to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and a daily flight between Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

Schedule:

KUALA LUMPUR - AMSTERDAM



WINTER (until 28 March, 2020) SUMMER (29 March – 24 October, 2020) Flight number From To Departure Arrival Departure Arrival KL810 KUL AMS 23:50 05:55+1 23:20 06:00+1 KL809 AMS KUL 20:50 15:50+1 20:50 14:50+1

SOURCE KLM Royal Dutch Airlines