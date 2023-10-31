Klockner Q3 Operating Income Rises, But Cuts FY EBITDA Outlook; To Reduce Jobs

(RTTNews) - Klockner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel maker, reported an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of 41 million euros in the third quarter 2023, which is at the lower end of the forecast range of 40 million euros - 80 million euros, but considerably above the prior year's 16 million euros. The result was driven by the continued positive development in North America and Switzerland.

The company noted that it will announce the additional figures for the third quarter 2023 on October 31, 2023.

The company cut its fiscal year 2023 EBITDA, before material special effects, outlook to a range of 170 million euros - 200 million euros from the previous forecast of 220 million euros - 280 million euros, due to the ongoing challenging macroeconomic environment, specially in Europe.

A strong and significantly positive cash flow from operating activities is still expected for the full year 2023.

The company said it has initiated an efficiency program with a planned reduction in the number of employees in the European distribution business by 10% with implementation starting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company aims to achieve a recurring annual improvement in operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects by around 25 million euros by as early as 2024.

