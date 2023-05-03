|
03.05.2023 07:24:54
Kloeckner Slips To Loss In Q1
(RTTNews) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel and metal company, reported that its first quarter net loss was 8 million euros compared to a net income of 172 million euros in the prior year. Loss per share was 0.08 euros compared to a net income of 1.68 euros per share last year.
Including negative material special effects of 21 million euros, mainly relating to the implementation of a hub structure in France to support further growth, Operating income (EBITDA) was 48 million euros compared to 254 million euros in the prior year.
Sales for the first quarter declined to 2.1 billion euros from last year's 2.4 billion euros, as a result of the lower overall price level.
The company forecasts an EBITDA before material special effects of 60 million euros to 110 million euros and a positive cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.