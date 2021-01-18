Klövern acquires two properties in Lund and Malmö for SEK 113 million

Klövern has in two separate transactions signed contracts to acquire two office properties in Lund and Malmö for a total underlying property value of SEK 113 million.



The property Harven 2 in Lund has a lettable area of 3,200 sq.m. and is fully let to Unikum Datasystem. The remaining contract period amounts to 5 years with an annual contract value of SEK 4.5 million. Transfer of possession was on 15 January.

In Malmö a contract has been signed regarding new construction on the property Grävstekeln 2. The planned new building, which is fully let to among others We Construction, will have a lettable area of 1,925 sq.m. and primarily consist of offices. The rental value amounts to SEK 3.3 million and the average contract period is 5 years. Transfer of possession is planned to be in the first quarter of 2022.

On 30 September 2020 the value of Klövern’s property portfolio in Malmö and Lund amounted to SEK 3 billion, which corresponded to 5 per cent of the company’s total property value.

”I am pleased that we can announce additional add-on acquisitions in Lund and Malmö”, says Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions at Klövern.



