Klövern announces the final outcome of preferential rights issue

The final outcome of the preferential rights issue in Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern" or the "Company") shows that 17,104,484 ordinary shares of series A and 186,451,359 ordinary shares of series B, corresponding to 98.6 per cent of the offered ordinary shares of series A and 98.7 per cent of offered ordinary shares of series B, have been subscribed for by exercising subscription rights. The remaining 2,703,466 shares, corresponding to approximately 1.3 per cent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for without subscription rights. Thus, the preferential rights issue is fully subscribed.

Through the preferential rights issue, Klövern will receive SEK 2,063 million before deduction of transaction costs, which are estimated to approximately SEK 35 million. Through the preferential rights issue, Klövern's share capital will increase by SEK 412,518,618, from SEK 1,864,875,960 to SEK 2,277,394,578, by issuance of 206,259,309 ordinary shares. After the preferential rights issue, the number of ordinary shares in Klövern will amount to 1,122,253,289.



Allotment of shares that were subscribed for without subscription rights has been made in accordance with the principles stated in Klövern's published prospectus related to the preferential rights issue. As confirmation of allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights, a settlement note will be sent to investors on or about 8 December 2020. Subscribed and allotted ordinary shares must be paid in cash no later than the settlement date, 10 December 2020, in accordance with the instructions in the settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with each respective nominee's routines. Only those who receive allotment of shares will be notified.



The last day of trading with Paid Subscribed Shares (Sw. BTA) is 14 December 2020. New ordinary shares subscribed for by the exercise of subscription rights are expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 9 December 2020 and are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 18 December 2020. Ordinary shares subscribed for without subscription rights are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 18 December 2020.



Financial and legal advisors

Nordea Bank Abp, Swedish Branch, Swedbank AB (publ) and Danske Bank A/S, Denmark, Swedish Branch are acting as Joint Global Coordinators. Walthon Advokater AB is legal advisor to the Company and Linklaters Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the preferential rights issue.



For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



