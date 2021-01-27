Klövern signs a contract for extension of a rental contract encompassing approximately 10,500 sq.m. in Kista

Klövern has signed a contract for extension of a rental contract in the property Helgafjäll 3 in Kista. The contract encompasses approximately 10,500 sq.m. and has been extended by three years to 31 October 2024.



This is in addition to the extension of two other rental contracts, encompassing approximately 42,100 sq.m. in Kista, which were announced in a separate press release on 22 December 2020.



Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment