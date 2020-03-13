KMSI Announces COVID 19 Urgent Personnel Training Program

BALTIMORE, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KMSI, a leading provider of innovative learning, performance and talent management solutions, today announced a special COVID 19 Urgent Personnel Training Program. In light of recent events and the potential need for many organizations to provide policy, preparedness and other time-sensitive training to a large number of personnel on an urgent basis, KMSI is offering the use of its KMxASP learning development and delivery service at a highly discounted price. This offer also includes courseware for Coronavirus preparedness that has been developed to address the needs of both employers and employees.

Through August 31, 2020, new customers can develop, deliver and manage training online to an unlimited number of personnel for $9,995 for up to 90 days. All setup fees are waived with his special offer.

"Included with this special offer is unlimited use of the course titled Coronavirus Preparedness for Employers and Employees provided by the award winning eLearning development team at Vubiz," said Jack Lee, CEO of KMSI.

KMx is an Advanced Distributed Learning Platform that provides integrated eLearning development, learning management, performance management, and learning content management in one easy to use solution. KMxASP provides an instance of KMx fully hosted as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution.

The special KMxASP instance will provide for user self-registration and/or customer batch registration. For a nominal fee, KMSI will integrate the KMxASP site with the customer's internal Single Sign-On (SSO) service. Branding of these KMxASP sites will be limited to the customer's logo and styles (fonts, colors, images, etc.). The site will include one KMx language pack (English, French, Chinese, etc.). Custom branding options and additional language packs are available at our standard prices.

The KMxASP site will provide for delivery of training to all contemporary desktop, laptop and mobile devices. Site launch and implementation will take less than 48 hours following customer commitment to the program. To learn more about this important program, please visit https://www.kmsi.com/KMxASPv10_covid19.htm

About KMSI

Knowledge Management Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative learning, performance and talent management solutions supporting millions of end-users at Fortune 2000 companies, associations and government agencies. KMSI's clients include many of the largest companies in the world, including retail chains, pharmaceuticals, manufacturers, technology companies, utilities, software companies, universities, insurance firms and financial institutions. Please visi http://www.kmsi.com to learn more.

About Vubiz:

Vubiz is an award-winning, leading eLearning provider offering unbeatable pricing, quality content and outstanding customer service. Vubiz has an impressive and diverse library of online courses in timely topics from Management/business skills to Health & Safety to Compliance. Vubiz can brand or customize content to meet client's needs and can develop any type of new custom content with a highly qualified team of instructional designers and multi-media staff. Vubiz courses are very user-friendly -- they require minimal bandwidth and do not require the complex Java setup and packaging process that others do. Vubiz services millions of learners through their network of clients at Fortune 2000 businesses, government and national associations. Visit http://www.vubiz.com for more information.

SOURCE KMSI