KNAACK® To Sponsor The SBD World's Strongest Man Competition for Second Consecutive Year

Known for its Enduring Resilience and Performance, KNAACK Jobsite Storage Products, Partner with the SBD World's Strongest Man Competition

ITASCA, Ill., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KNAACK®, the trusted leader in tool storage and jobsite security, announced today that it would again be an official sponsor of the SBD World's Strongest Man (WSM) competition, scheduled for May 24-29, 2022 in Sacramento, California. This year, participants will compete in a unique KNAACK medley event, featuring two of the most popular KNAACK jobsite boxes, which are as tough as the WSM competition itself.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the World's Strongest Man competition as a 2022 sponsor," said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology & Operations, WernerCo. "Just like KNAACK, the WSM competitors embody the attributes of strength, durability, and performance. We also see this determination and grit in the trade professionals we work with on jobsites every day. This continued partnership with WSM underscores our commitment to perseverance amongst the athletes in the competition and on jobsites everywhere."

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the WSM competition. During the multi-day event, contestants test their physical and mental strength, stamina, skill, and strategy through a series of extreme challenges, including lifting, pulling, carrying, and throwing heavy weights. Last year, the competition's 10 finalists went head-to-head in the 772 pound (350 kg) KNAACK Deadlift for total reps and a time limit of one minute. For the 2022 competition, the KNAACK medley event will include a Yoke Walk with a Data Vault Model 118-01, a professional job box for those needing data connectivity on the worksite, and a Box Carry with a Model 32 Chest, the ultimate tool chest for securing valuable equipment.

KNAACK Tools of the Strongman Digital Campaign

In addition to the event sponsorship, KNAACK will continue to highlight exceptional athletes through its "Tools of a Strongman" digital campaign. KNAACK and WSM will highlight the series – featuring brand ambassadors Jerry Pritchett, JF Caron, and Kevin Faires – across their social media channels. KNAACK will again be using the #CantCrackKNAACK hashtag across its social networks to showcase workplace competitions on select jobsites.

Visit the World's Strongest Man website to see the complete list of competitors and events, which will be announced later this month. The SBD World's Strongest Man competition will air on CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network at a later date.

To learn more about The SBD World's Strongest Man, visit http://theworldsstrongestman.com. For more information about KNAACK jobsite storage products, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT KNAACK®

KNAACK, a WernerCo brand, is the industry leader of jobsite storage equipment, including storage chests, field stations, rolling work benches and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Well beyond traditional tool storage and security, KNAACK innovation takes jobsite protection to the next level. KNAACK products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry-leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

ABOUT THE WORLD'S STRONGEST MAN™

The World's Strongest Man is the world's preeminent strongman competition, held annually since 1977. Competitors qualify based on placing in the top three in Giants Live events each year. This year's World's Strongest Man competition will see the sport's most dominant strength athletes compete for the title. From pulling trucks to lifting and pressing logs, every event is designed to push the Strongmen to their absolute limits, challenging not only their physical strength, but their agility and mental toughness as well.

ABOUT IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

