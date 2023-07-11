|
11.07.2023 18:20:00
Knapsack Awarded SOC2 Type II Perfect Certification
PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knapsack, the leading provider of design systems software and services for the enterprise, is thrilled to announce a perfect certification score in the rigorous SOC2 Type II audit. This audit evaluates an organization's security practices, ensuring they are properly designed and operating effectively to safeguard data against potential threats. Successfully undergoing a comprehensive evaluation of 114 security controls, Knapsack's perfect score demonstrates its best-in-class ability to meet the highest standards of security.
"Our SOC2 Type II certification confirms our adherence to stringent security standards and prioritizes the protection and confidentiality of their data," said Evan Lovely, Co-founder and Head of Product & Engineering at Knapsack. "This achievement reinforces our commitment to enterprise-grade security and the responsibility we have in maintaining the integrity of our systems. Our clients and partners can trust in Knapsack's industry-leading security practices, even as their design systems grow."
The collective efforts of the entire Knapsack team, with the support of Secureframe, a trusted partner in security compliance, contributed to this achievement. The security team's significant contributions, in particular, supported the attainment of this milestone.
To learn more about how Knapsack supports clients on achieving scalable and innovative design systems while maintaining the highest security standards, please contact hello@knapsack.cloud.
About Knapsack:
Knapsack unifies product, design, and engineering teams in one collaborative workspace with a strong focus on security and innovation. Knapsack stands out as a design systems partner and platform that can deliver desired change within large organizations' brand, product, and marketing departments. There are three key value propositions that set Knapsack apart:
To learn more, visit knapsack.cloud.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knapsack-awarded-soc2-type-ii-perfect-certification-301874478.html
SOURCE Knapsack
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbnehmender US-Inflationsdruck stimmt Börsianer optimistisch: US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX wieder über 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte deutlich fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich klar in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch Gas. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch unterschiedlich.