Knight-Swift Transportation a Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DW9M / ISIN: US4990491049

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17.04.2026 07:49:50

Knight-Swift Cuts Q1 Earnings Outlook On Weather, Fuel Prices, Costs; Expects Q2 Adj. Profit To Rise

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.(KNX), a freight carrier, said that it has revised down its first quarter earnings outlook. In addition, the company has initiated adjusted income guidance for the second quarter.

Adam Miller, CEO of Knight-Swift commented, "While the winter weather negatively impacted volumes and operating costs more than typical for a first quarter, it also exposed the reduction in truckload capacity to all stakeholders, which is very meaningful for ongoing bid activity. Similarly, the rapid increase in fuel costs was a headwind to earnings in March..."

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Knight-Swift now expects adjusted income of $0.08 to $0.10 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of $0.28 to $0.32 per share.

This revised guidance reflects a $0.08 per share negative impact from an unfavorable arbitration award. Knight-Swift anticipates a $0.05 to $0.06 per share negative impact due to severe winter weather disruptions and higher fuel prices.

The company also expects a $0.02 per share negative impact for an adverse decision on VAT reimbursement in Mexico related to prior tax years.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the freight carrier expects adjusted profit of $0.45 to $0.49 per share. This projection reflects recent trends in volumes, spot rates, and bid activity, as well as expectations for demand.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company had posted an adjusted profit of $0.35 per share.

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