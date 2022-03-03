Knightscope Announces Another Contract - Slipping Into a New Role

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a Texas-based manufacturer of premium quality lubricants and associated products for the automotive, industrial and drilling markets will soon be welcoming a new K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to town. This family and minority owned business became dissatisfied with the unreliable and expensive security guards at its facility and was looking for an alternative to protect its property and deter unwanted visitors and criminals. The K5 ASR will provide a reliable, persistent presence needed to boost confidence in the security of this Houston facility.

About Knightscope

Forward Looking Statements

