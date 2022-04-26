Knightscope Announces New Sale in Missouri

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a 100-year old, 4th generation recycling center will soon have the added protection of a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) watching over its Missouri facility. This new client signed a contract with Knightscope to help secure the ever increasingly valuable metals that pass through the facility such as those found in catalytic converters. Law enforcement and other converter recyclers are collaborating in an effort to reduce thefts of certain auto parts that also lead to other, more serious crimes. "It’s expensive. This is a national security issue. It’s a public safety issue. It’s an economic issue,” said former Houston and Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo. Knightscope will bring an additional layer of security to its new client to help this responsible recycler keep similar thieves at bay.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

