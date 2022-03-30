Knightscope Announces Robot Roadshow Spring Schedule

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its spring schedule for the Robot Roadshow, an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion.

The Robot Roadshow has made 35 landings in 10 states to date and will begin its spring lineup 12 April 2022 in the Midwest. The Roadshow is slated to travel through Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and then to our nation’s capital in time to celebrate National Police Week.

Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots tour the U.S. in a space-age, NASA-like "pod” allowing attendees to experience all the technology that is enabling these Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Rhode Island. A short video of a past event hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department may be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/645787920.

Each Roadshow landing is virtually attended by a Knightscope expert, and visitors will be able to interact directly with each of our Autonomous Security Robots and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more about Knightscope.

There is no charge to participate in, or visit, the Roadshow and available slots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. Robot Roadshow landings are typically held from 10:00am – 2:00pm local time, but times may vary depending on host accommodations. Check available dates, times and locations for upcoming Roadshow landings and book your Pod visit here.

The Robot Roadshow will continue touring the country and is planning to hit as many major cities as possible in 2022. If you would like Knightscope to consider your site for a landing, please visit www.knightscope.com/roadshow, scroll down to "Host the Robot Roadshow” and fill out the Host Form.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

