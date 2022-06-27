Knightscope Announces the Scout Referral Program

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced a new referral program called "Scout” that will pay a referral fee to those who sign up for the Scout program and provide qualified leads.

In a recent analysis of new and prospective clients that included the question, "how did you hear about Knightscope?”, most respondents answered, "when Knightscope contacted us.” The Company investigated further and found that participants had not heard about Knightscope, nor did they know that such cutting-edge crime-fighting technology even existed until one of the Knightscope team reached out directly.

To remedy that problem, Knightscope is launching the Knightscope Scout program – a referral program to generate new business. Interested parties who sign up for the program must make a proper introduction to a prospective client by providing qualified information and data with Knightscope’s guidance. If the client signs an annual contract, the Company will pay $1,000 per autonomous security robot once deployed (subject to terms and conditions).

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

