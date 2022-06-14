Knightscope Clients Give Positive Testimonials

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that three of its clients have provided positive testimonials to the merit and effectiveness of the Company’s technologies when used in real-world security applications.

"Rovie K-Nueve has improved our site safety significantly! We have seen dramatic changes since we deployed the robot: the property vandalism/car break ins have reduced by 90%. The Robot joining the security officers' crew, has helped the Property, the Security Officers and SCPD tremendously. The break ins reduced from 10 a day to once or twice a month.” - Tatiane Martins, Property Manager, Santa Clara Towers

"We’re proud Knightscope clients here at #ExtraSpaceStorage! Our Autonomous Security Robot, affectionately named WASA-B, was used to effectively mitigate a potential security risk on one of our properties. I couldn’t wait to share with my co-workers the next day!" - Extra Space Storage

"We were looking at technology to provide an early warning system for our officers, in our layered approach to perimeter control. The Knightscope Robots provided this additional protection and have been well received by employees and patrons alike.” - Michael J Rock, Director of Security, The Commerce Casino & Hotel

Knightscope is proud to share its clients’ successes, as they represent a small achievement toward the Company’s overall mission to make the United States the safest country on the planet.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

