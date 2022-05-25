Knightscope Deploys First K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in Tennessee

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced the deployment of a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the client, property owners of a 10-story parking structure where the ASR will patrol, budget was a key factor when deciding to subscribe to Knightscope’s services. The rate for the fully mobile, outdoor K5 came in at approximately $1,200 per week for 24/7/365 coverage, which provides the ‘round-the-clock’ monitoring necessary to deter trespassers. Aside from its many other notable capabilities, the K5's physical presence alone has been responsible for reducing crime rates as reported by other clients. Knightscope is proud to begin playing a new role in Music City history to help make it a destination safer for all visitors.

