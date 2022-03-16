Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) is now patrolling a 970,000 square foot distribution center of an S&P 500 company on 19.5 acres in San Bernardino County, CA. The K5 is protecting employee parking to deter & detect criminal activity, reduce costs and enhance the overall security posture of the facility. This US-based industrial client was founded in the 1840's and currently has over 53,000 employees in 60 countries, and Knightscope is excited to prove itself valuable in making its workplace safer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005436/en/

Knightscope deploys new autonomous security robot in southern California. (Photo: Business Wire)

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in the offering circular filed with the SEC on January 26, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005436/en/