Knightscope Expands Management Team to Accelerate Growth Momentum

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it is broadening its management team to better equip the Company for long-term growth plans. Four employees that have demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities have been promoted to capitalize on its current momentum and will continue to drive product innovation and sales growth.

Doris Lam, VP Finance

Jason M Gonzalez, SVP Client Development

Ronald J Gallegos, VP Client Experience

Ryan J Fanciullo, VP Operations

Full biographies are available at www.knightscope.com/management. These individuals demonstrated expertise in improving mission-critical solutions that have enabled Knightscope to drive better operational results, streamline administrative workflows, accelerate capital formation and increase sales pipeline engagement, thus adding to the capabilities and experience of the existing management team.

"I am so excited that we have such a seasoned and dedicated team leading Knightscope, and I wish to thank all of them for their absolutely relentless efforts,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. "We have a long road ahead of us, but I have had the honor and privilege of working with these outstanding individuals for years and I am bullish about the future because of them.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

