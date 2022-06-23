Knightscope Holds First Annual Shareholder Meeting as Public Company

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today held its first annual shareholder meeting ("Annual Meeting”) as a publicly traded company. A video of the Annual Meeting has been posted on Knightscope’s YouTube and Vimeo channels for those that were unable to watch it live.

Knightscope CEO, William Santana Li, provided an update on the business with a focus on growth and the future of the Company, inclusive of multiple new initiatives relating to technology, pricing, a referral program, and a nationwide mayoral challenge.

Knightscope will roll out four new press releases in the coming days to further elaborate on today’s announcements.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

