Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a new contract with a self storage company for an initial order of five K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”). The client is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the United States with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817946881/en/

Knightscope Inks Deal with Major Player in Self Storage (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope’s K5 ASRs will patrol five storage locations – two in the Portland area and three others in California – to help mitigate risk and elevate the protection offered to tenants and their belongings. In addition to their security duties, the robots will broadcast helpful messages to passersby and act as brand ambassadors. Based on the success of these initial deployments, the client will be considering deployments at many other store locations.

According to industry analysts, the global self-storage market was valued at $54 billion in 2022. Projections show growth at a CAGR of 7.53% with an expected market value of $83.6 billion by 2027 with 90 percent of worldwide self-storage inventory is in the U.S. Security at these facilities is one of the primary marketing tools and, if upgraded beyond competitors, affords owners the ability to maximize occupancy while increasing revenue per square foot.

Learn More

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect public spaces. To learn more about Knightscope’s Hemisphere, Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or its fully Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow is Coming to Philadelphia Suburbs

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Warminster, PA, on August 23-24, 2023, at The Fuge located at 780 Falcon Cir, Warminster, PA 18974. The Roadshow will be open from 10:00am to 2:00pm Eastern Time.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age "pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817946881/en/