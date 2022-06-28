|
Knightscope Issues Public Safety Innovation Challenge to Mayors Across U.S.
Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today issued a challenge to every single Mayor in the United States: work hand-in-hand with Knightscope to establish a public / private partnership to Innovate Public Safety.
Knightscope Issues Public Safety Innovation Challenge to Mayors Across U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)
The first role of government is to protect its citizens. Every American has a fundamental and basic right to live in a safe country, in safe communities, and that right should not be held exclusively by a tiny portion of the population – it should be enjoyed nationwide. Today’s top 10 safest cities seem to have 3 key characteristics:
- populations in the +/-40,000 range
- median income in the 6 figures
- likely to be somewhere in the Northeast
Knightscope’s challenge is to jointly drive city officials, community leaders, local businesses, schools, the Governor, state and federal officials as well as the insurance companies and law enforcement authorities to develop an overarching plan to make a material, positive difference in the safety of its citizens from a holistic, city-wide view.
Knightscope states that it is prepared to take the following steps to produce a positive and successful improvement in public safety for the community:
- Jointly develop a comprehensive public safety and security architecture for the participating city
- Dedicate a Knightscope Development Center (KDC) in the city, creating new high-tech jobs for the community
- Establish a Knightscope Public Safety Fusion Center to properly integrate all the new capabilities across the city
- Create a robotics club for local schools with direct access to the Knightscope team
- Establish a cross-section of citizens to rally together in support of the effort
This initiative is focused on cities that could properly utilize more than 100 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) as a starting point. Those interested should submit their information at www.knightscope.com/innovate.
About Knightscope
Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
