Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Activates Machines for 4 New Client Locations

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces four new active deployments for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service in several verticals across multiple U.S. geographies to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

New machines have been activated in the following locations and verticals:

A leading US-based operator of casinos and gaming facilities with more than three dozen casino locations is now utilizing its second K5 ASR, and the first Knightscope ASR deployment in the state of Iowa.

A Fortune 1000 hospitality company signed its first agreement in February 2022 for a Seattle property. The newest activation of a K1 ASR is on the Big Island of Hawaii.

A Fortune 500 consumer foods manufacturer has the first of two K5 ASRs deployed and patrolling patrol one of its many parking lots to thoroughly evaluate the service as an economical solution to augment security at almost 30 campuses nationally.

A privately held multi-family housing developer with 25 south Texas properties in their portfolio has its first K5 ASR accompanied by Knightscope+, which adds professional monitoring by former law enforcement and military personnel to receive alerts and respond according to the client’s security post orders.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

