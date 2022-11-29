Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Projects Tripling Annualized Revenue

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces its anticipated revenue growth for the next twelve months and will be broadcasting the first video episode in a series titled "Rise of the Robots” today across its social media platforms.

Knightscope investors frequently inquire to obtain financial and statistical data on the Company’s progress. "Rise of the Robots” was created to share important Company updates to its investors and tens of thousands of its followers

"We’ll be filing the 8-K for the combined entity at the end of the year,” said William Santana Li, Knightscope’s chairman and CEO. "We expect that the two units together will likely be running at a revenue run rate in the range of $12M - $14M delivering on the accelerated growth by a significant margin versus the $3.4M from 2021. The Rise of the Robots is happening.”

Knightscope’s mission is to make the United States the safest country in the world, and the growth experienced in 2022 along with the many client reported successes puts them one small step closer to making that dream a reality. Contract sizes continue to increase with numerous multi-unit deals announced such as the doubling of the contract with PG&E, the growth of three major healthcare networks and universities, and the Company’s largest K5 order from a major nationwide retailer. Each of these clients can easily scale as Knightscope accelerates penetration in multiple verticals.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

