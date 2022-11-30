Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives 5 New Contracts Totaling 22 New Machines

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, continues to accelerate market expansion with five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) services in the healthcare market across multiple U.S. states. These wins underscore the need and desire to provide a safe environment for our nation’s healthcare workers and those seeking medical attention.

The contracts and deployment locations are as follows:

A hospital group in Minnesota is the first to preorder 2 Knightscope K1 Hemisphere ASRs. The Hemispheres will be helping to add visibility and detections in areas between the parking garages and main buildings.

An existing client in Ohio expanded its contract to include an additional K5 ASR at a second location within the first month of signing its original agreement.

A healthcare and rehabilitation center in New York is eager to see a K5 ASR patrolling its beautiful lobby area to improve resident and employee safety, security, and the visitor experience.

A Texas hospital ordered 4 K1 Blue Light Towers and 8 K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones to expand communication options and improve security visibility for its campus.

A health system in Louisiana ordered a K1 Blue Light Tower to improve its ability to interface with visitors.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

