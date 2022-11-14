Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives Contract for 41 Machines from University in New Jersey

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces a new contract at a New Jersey university for 31 of its K1 Blue Light Towers and 10 of its K1 Blue Light E-Phones.

According to a Times Higher Education student survey, visible security and more crime prevention measures were among the top recommendations for improved safety. With more and more students considering personal safety among their selection criteria when choosing a college or university to attend, it is likely that campuses with more security systems in place, like those offered by Knightscope, experience increases in enrollment and revenue.

Emergency blue light communication devices are iconic, recognizable symbols of safety that serve to deter potential negative activities from great distances. Given that blue light towers are immobile, Knightscope also offers its mobile Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) as an additional layer of defense to extend the protective reach beyond their physical location. With thoughtful integrations, the mobility of ASRs combined with the convenience of near instant emergency communications of the blue light phones can greatly reduce crime on any campus.

Knightscope’s cellular and satellite communications with solar power provide students, faculty and visitors additional safety when away from campus buildings. This is a powerful step forward in achieving the four cornerstones of campus safety that administrators and officials should seek: communication, prevention, mobilization and apprehension.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

