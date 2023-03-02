Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that a Florida based reseller of Knightscope technologies submitted a purchase order for 30 new K1 Blue Light Towers to support anticipated and future customer orders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005374/en/

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Reseller Places Purchase Order for 30 K1 Blue Light Towers (Photo: Business Wire)

Many campuses are moving away from emergency call boxes that are hardwired for phone and electricity. Instead, they are utilizing cellular and satellite communications and solar power to minimize costs. The savings on installation plus the reduced cost of operation and maintenance make today’s most modern campus emergency communications systems far more affordable than their predecessors of just a decade ago.

K1 Blue Light Tower emergency phones deliver completely wireless communications, 24/7/365, even in harsh weather conditions. Each device provides clear, reliable voice connectivity, the familiar flashing blue strobe, and night area illumination to assist responders in locating callers. Solar power and a public address warning speaker is also available.

Book a Discovery Call today to learn more about Knightscope’s blue light emergency communication systems and autonomous security robots.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the Company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005374/en/