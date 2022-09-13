Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Targets Vandalism at Portland Hotel

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced another crime-fighting win for its technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005079/en/

Knightscope's K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”), dubbed "Robby” by the client, was recently deployed at the Aloft Hotel at Cascade Station in Northeast Portland, Oregon to prevent vandalism. (Photo: Business Wire)

A K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”), dubbed "Robby” by the client, was recently deployed at the Aloft Hotel at Cascade Station in Northeast Portland, Oregon. The hotel contacted Knightscope in the wake of ongoing theft and vandalism issues on the property as well as security staffing shortages and challenges.

"Robby” now patrols the hotel property 24/7 utilizing Knightscope’s technology to help identify potential criminal activity. "Robby” alerts hotel staff when he encounters someone potentially suspicious in the parking lot and allows staff to communicate with them to determine whether a 911 call is needed.

In addition to providing a security presence, the hotel says "Robby” has become a hit with guests and is often stopped for a photo opportunity.

For more on Knightscope’s growing list of crime-fighting wins, click here.

To learn more about how Knightscope is helping its clients reduce crime across America, please visit www.knightscope.com/demo

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005079/en/