Knightscope Receives New Contract for Three Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs)

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a San Francisco Bay Area biotech real estate development has subscribed to 2 Knightscope K5 ASRs and 1 K1 ASR to enhance its amenity-rich real estate project and underscore the importance of public safety in a highly regulated environment. Biotech firms, like any other type of business, need to be protected from break-ins, vandalism, and other intrusions. Unlike other types of companies, however, some criminals choose to break into biotech companies due to the incentive to steal (and sell) research samples causing irreparable damage in the form of lost intellectual property. Break-ins may also lead to the damage of expensive physical property like rented or owned lab equipment and valuable electronics. Random vandalism can turn into targeted vandalism, especially if companies have dealt with criticism or protests about specific research activities. Knightscope will patrol a parking garage and monitor the common areas of this new client to help protect the physical and intellectual property under development at this high-tech facility along with the workers who are helping our communities lead healthier lives.

