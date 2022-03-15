Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Dr. Paul C. D’Angio has joined the Company as Director Robotics Engineering.

Knightscope recruits robotics engineering leader. Public safety innovator plans development center in nation’s capital. Robot Roadshow makes two landings in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining the Company, Dr. D'Angio was Chief Robotics Engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton, a major contractor in government and industry. Over a period of 10 years, Dr. D'Angio established and scaled the robotics R&D group that supported critical U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD”) agencies in redefining the state of the art in robot sensing and autonomy. Knightscope is approximately half-way through a nearly two-year cyber security review process with the U.S. Federal Government and is working diligently towards an Authority-to-Operate ("ATO”).

"We are very excited to have Paul join our growing team of technologists, patriots, and executives laser focused on reimagining public safety at a time when our Nation needs it most. In anticipation of significant future long-term business with the federal government, we are actively working on planning our footprint in Washington D.C. for the 2023+ timeframe,” said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc.

Additionally, Knightscope is announcing that its Robot Roadshow is landing in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on 16 and 17 March 2022. The Robot Roadshow is a hybrid physical and virtual event where Knightscope technologies are brought to cities across the US for people to experience in an interactive and in-person format. A short video of a past event hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department may be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/645787920.

Each Roadshow landing is virtually attended by a Knightscope expert, and visitors will be able to interact directly with each of our Autonomous Security Robots and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more about Knightscope at each location.

Samsung will host the Dallas Robot Roadshow landings at its Plano and Irving facilities from 10:00am – 2:00pm Central Time. There is no charge to participate in or visit the Roadshow. Anyone may sign up for an appointment here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in the offering circular filed with the SEC on January 26, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

