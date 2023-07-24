Knightscope Reseller Deploys Security Robot in San Diego Apartment Community

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that Knightscope Authorized Partner ("KAP”) JDS Security deployed its first of four K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”) at a multi-family residential community in San Diego, California.

This new client is one of the top multifamily housing owners, developers and property managers in the U.S., as ranked by the National Multifamily Housing Council ("NMHC”). The company has over 37 years in the multifamily sector, has acquired or developed 1,015 communities consisting of over 285,000 units and almost $40 billion in total project costs with current property management at 41,000 units in over 30 markets nationally (as of September 30, 2022). Clients with such strong portfolios offer great expansion opportunities for Knightscope as the Company continues to execute on its growth plan.

Catholic University in Ohio Adds Blue Light Tower to Security Program

An Ohio university purchased its first K1 Blue Light Tower to provide emergency communications to its students and faculty. The university has over 3,500 students in more than 40 undergraduate and 8 graduate degree programs, and Knightscope's K1 Blue Light Towers and Blue Light Emergency Phones provide a very noticeable and recognizable fixed location to access dependable communications away from buildings. The benefits of installing emergency phones include eliminating the need to find a number to call during an emergency; location tracking so that emergency personnel know exactly where to dispatch help; and to supplement spotty cell coverage and dead batteries often contributing to failed communications in time of need. Other recommendations for improving campus safety may be found here.

Knightscope’s leading-edge communications products and ASR services provide reliable technologies for corporate campuses to help better protect the places people live, work, study, dine and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

