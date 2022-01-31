Knightscope Robot Roadshow Comes to Fort Worth

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Robot Roadshow will be landing in Fort Worth, Texas, from 10:00am – 2:00pm CST.

The Robot Roadshow is a hybrid physical and virtual event where the Company brings all its technologies to cities across the US for people to experience in an interactive and in-person format. Each Roadshow landing will be hosted by a Knightscope expert, and visitors will be able to interact directly with each of the Autonomous Security Robots and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

There is no charge to attend the Robot Roadshow. Clients, investors, the public and the media are all invited to learn more about Knightscope. Those interested may also sign up to meet with a member of the team for any of the upcoming events here.

Date: January 31, 2022

Time: 10:00am – 2:00p, CST

Location: Tarrant County Resource Connection, 2300 Circle Dr., Lot E, Fort Worth, TX 76119

