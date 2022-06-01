Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land in The Bronx, NY, at the Hutch Metro Center, 1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461, on 2 June 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET.

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in The Bronx, NY (Photo: Business Wire)

The Robot Roadshow has completed 44 landings in 15 states and Washington, D.C. to date. Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots tour the U.S. in a space-age, NASA-like "pod” allowing attendees to experience all the technology that is enabling these Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to North Carolina. A short video of a past event hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department may be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/645787920.

Each Roadshow landing is virtually attended by a Knightscope expert, and visitors will be able to interact directly with each of our Autonomous Security Robots and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more about Knightscope.

There is no charge to participate in, or visit, the Roadshow and available slots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. Book your Pod visit here.

