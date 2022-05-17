Knightscope To Be Used in Fortune 500 Distribution Center

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a Fortune 500 distribution center in Kentucky is the latest client to subscribe to its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service. Distribution, manufacturing and shipping warehouses have long been targets for criminals due to several unique characteristics presenting a range of security threats that can be challenging to solve. Such examples include their proximity to high-crime areas; the often-valuable property located on premises (many times attracting employees to steal); the use of potentially lethal hazards leading to false/fraudulent injury claims; high traffic and turnover making restricted access to controlled areas difficult; and property size inhibiting large scale safety patrols. A K5 ASR monitored remotely is able to address each of these concerns and will add an invaluable layer of security to this client’s safety protocols.

