Knock Home Swap™ Now Available in Central Florida

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in Orlando and Tampa now have a more certain and convenient way to buy the home they want. The Knock Home Swap, launched today, empowers homeowners to make a non-contingent offer on their new home and avoid living through prep work and showings without having to sell at a discount.

Today's launch marks Knock's expansion into Florida. Since July, when Knock launched the Home Swap with three brokerage partners in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, the Home Swap has grown to a total of nine markets in five states. It is currently being offered by more than 30 brokerage firms with more than 24,000 agents. The company plans to expand the Home Swap to at least 11 markets this year and 21 by the end of 2021.

"Our mission from Day One has been to bring convenience and transparency to the process of buying and selling homes," said Knock Co-Founder & CEO Sean Black. "Since launching the Home Swap in July, we've found that the Home Swap solves for more than convenience and transparency. It gives homeowners the leverage they need to compete in today's market and the peace of mind of knowing that they don't have to be there when strangers are repairing and touring their home. Our agents are telling us that if it weren't for the Home Swap, many of their clients would not consider making a move."

Offered exclusively through local real estate professionals who have been trained as Knock Certified Agents, the Knock Home Swap provides a fully integrated and competitively priced mortgage, an interest-free bridge loan to cover the down payment on the new home as well as mortgage payments and up to $25,000 for home prep and repairs on the old house.

With the Home Swap, a consumer immediately takes ownership and begins earning equity in their new home. Once settled, they are able to prep and repair their old house so they can sell it for the highest possible price. As part of its Home Prep Concierge, Knock provides access to its approved contractor network and manages the payment of all bills upon client-approved completion of work. Additionally, Knock provides a backup offer on the old house in the unlikely event that it doesn't sell within six months. Ninety percent of Knock homes sell in 90 days or less.

Knock is partnering with three Keller Williams franchises -- Keller Williams Realty of Central Florida LLC, Keller Williams LeHeup Group and Keller Williams Realty Suburban Tampa - The Chadwick Group -- to enable homeowners throughout central Florida to "swap" their current house for their dream home.

"Most buyers are finding themselves in multiple offer situations in the current housing market. This has kept many sellers on the sidelines," said Chris McLaughlin, Operating Principal, Keller Williams Realty of Central Florida LLC. "The Home Swap makes it easy for buyers who are also home sellers to buy with confidence. It's a great product and we are excited to be able to make it available to our customers."

"The Home Swap solves a number of issues homeowners face when they are looking to buy a new home. In addition to providing the financing to make a strong, non-contingent offer, the Home Swap allows people to move on their timeline and the home improvement dollars are a huge benefit," said Denise LeHeup, Broker/Owner, Keller Williams LeHeup Group. "It's a customer-focused product that gives our agents another arrow in their quiver to help take the stress out of buying and selling a home."

"The current housing market can make it difficult for sellers looking to list their current home, while simultaneously purchasing their next home. Knock's Home Swap takes an enormous weight off the shoulders of the consumers who find themselves in this situation. We are so excited for this partnership, and our agents look forward to being able to offer this program to their consumers in the Tampa area," said Kevin Chadwick, Broker/Owner, Keller Williams Realty Suburban Tampa - The Chadwick Group.

In addition to Orlando and Tampa, the Home Swap is currently available in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio.

About Knock

Knock makes it easy for consumers to swap their current house for their dream home. With the Knock Home Swap™, homeowners get the certainty of buying the new home they want first and the convenience of selling the old one after, while saving money in the process. Knock pioneered the Home Trade-In in 2017, and perfected it in 2020 with the launch of the Home Swap. Today, homeowners work with the local Knock Certified Agent of their choice to buy and move into their new home before selling their old one. They skip the hassles of living through repairs and showings, pay only one mortgage at a time and have home prep covered upfront so their old house sells on the market for the highest possible price.

Launched in 2015 by founding team members of Trulia.com, Knock has raised more than $600 million in debt and equity, from top tier investors, including RRE Ventures, Foundry Group, Redpoint, Greycroft, Corazon Capital, Correlation Ventures, Great Oaks Venture Capital and FJ Labs. The company is headquartered in New York and San Francisco and offers the Home Swap in nine markets with more cities on the way. Learn more at www. knock.com .

About Keller Williams Realty of Central Florida LLC

Founded in 2003, Keller Williams Realty of Central Florida LLC is among the top real estate offices in the United States, having been recognized by RealTrends as a Top 100 brokerage in the United States for transaction sides. The company currently has over 840 associates in four offices: Tampa Central, New Tampa, Lakeland and Winter Haven. In 2019, the company closed over $1.6 billion in sales volume.

About Keller Williams LeHeup Group

With a focus on downtown and north Orlando and Winter Park, the Keller Williams LeHeup Group serves central Florida through three brokerages -- Keller Williams at The Parks Realty, Keller Williams Heritage Realty and Keller Williams Winter Park Realty. The company currently has 500 agents and offers both residential and commercial real estate services.

About Keller Williams Realty Suburban Tampa - The Chadwick Group

Founded in 2000, Keller Williams Realty Suburban Tampa is known as one of the largest offices within Hillsborough County, and is part of the Chadwick Group. The Chadwick Group currently has over 1,950 associates servicing Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties. In 2019, the company closed over $2.7 billion sales volume in both residential and commercial sales.

