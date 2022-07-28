Knorr-Bremse Q2 Preliminary Revenues In Line With View; Updates FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, said that the preliminary results of the second quarter of 2022 are broadly in line with analyst expectations. It adjusted the guidance for the 2022 fiscal year in line with the current situation in Russia.

The company reported second quarter preliminary revenues of about 1.73 billion euros compared to analysts estimation of 1.73 billion euros.

Quarterly operating EBIT margin of approximately 10.5% compared to analysts estimation of 11.0%.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, Knorr-Bremse now expects revenues to be between 6.90 billion euros and 7.20 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 6.80 billion euros and 7.20 billion euros.

The company projects annual operating EBIT margin to be between 10.5% and 12.0% compared to the prior outlook of 12.5% to 14.0%.

The company will publish complete half-year financial report for 2022 will be on August 12, 2022.

