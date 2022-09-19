KnowBe4 Confirms Receipt Of $24/share Acquisition Offer From Vista Equity Partners

(RTTNews) - KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE), a security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, confirmed on Monday the receipt of a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company for $24 per share in cash. The proposal represents a 39% premium to KnowBe4's closing price on September 16, 2022.

The Board formed a special committee of the Board, comprised solely of independent directors, to engage with Vista and take other actions that it deems appropriate, with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors.

The Special Committee will carefully review the Vista proposal and other potential value creation opportunities to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of KnowBe4 and its stockholders.

The proposal was required to be disclosed by Vista under Regulation 13D by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.