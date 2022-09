KnowBe4 Pops 30% On Vista Equity Partners Buyout Offer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In today's video, I discuss what's going on with KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) stock. I provide details on the buyout offer from Vista Equity Partners. I also provide possibilities as to what could happen next and share what I'm doing with my position. Please watch the below video and subscribe to the channel for future updates. *Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of September 19, 2022. The video was published on September 19, 2022.Continue reading