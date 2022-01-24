KnowBe4 Promotes Four Leaders to Executive and C-Level Positions

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has promoted four of its leaders to executive and C-level positions within the organization. KnowBe4 promoted 75 of its employees in Q4 2021.

John Just has been promoted to chief learning officer, where he will be responsible for providing strategic leadership regarding content creation on eLearning. Tony Jennings has been promoted to executive vice president of international and global channel sales, where he will be responsible for spearheading the continued rapid growth of international sales and global channel sales, and driving revenue and strategic relationships with SMB and enterprise customers globally. Mark Patton has been promoted to executive vice president of engineering, where he will be responsible for building, leading and coaching the Software Development, Quality Assurance and Site Reliability Engineering teams in the U.S. and international offices. Mike Santos has been promoted to executive vice president of global customer success, where he will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organization's global customer success initiatives and work to drive results in customer growth, satisfaction and retention.

"At KnowBe4, we believe in recognizing employees for their hard work by elevating them to positions with higher levels of responsibility," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "This entire group of professionals has demonstrated superior performance, outstanding leadership skills and positive attitudes in each of their respective areas. We are fortunate to have such a talented team and I look forward to the many stellar accomplishments from this group as we move forward."

Just commented: "We have a great team of creative and passionate professionals creating our content all around the world. It is my great privilege to support them, as we really make a difference with the highest quality security and compliance training content. The growth we have experienced and the feedback from our customers really is a testament to KnowBe4's commitment to investing in high quality content. I enjoy being a part of helping facilitate that every day."

Jennings commented: "Globally, companies understand their employees are the last line of defense and that they need to focus on and invest in building a security culture which will defend against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. I am very proud to be leading the international sales teams and building relationships with our global partners to help organizations invest in building a strong and repeatable human firewall. The immense growth of our partner business is very exciting, coupled with the investment and success of our global growth."

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.





About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowbe4-promotes-four-leaders-to-executive-and-c-level-positions-301466118.html

SOURCE KnowBe4