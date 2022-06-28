KnowBe4 Signs Partner Agreement With NEC Corporation (NEC)

NEC adds KnowBe4 to their Security Professional Services to enhance human defense capabilities against increasing cyber attacks in Japan

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has signed a reseller agreement with NEC Corporation (NEC).

Through this alliance, NEC is adding KnowBe4 as their security awareness training and simulated phishing platform provider to their Security Professional Services in Japan. This addition will provide support for their customers to safely and securely proceed with DX (Digital Transformation) from three perspectives: technology, organizational processes and human resource development. These measures will help to strengthen human defense capabilities against increasing cyber attacks.

Based on their extensive SI (Systems Integration) capabilities and operational expertise, NEC supports improving overall organizational security response and human defense capabilities by using KnowBe4 as the integrated security training platform for their customers' organizations.

Background of NEC's Adoption of KnowBe4

The background on NEC's adoption of KnowBe4 is based upon seeing a need for security awareness training due to the growing sophistication of targeted attacks from social engineering. Many cyber attacks begin with social engineering methods that attempt to lure people into making errors, manipulate and deceive them, give up private information and are more and more difficult to stop with technology alone.

KnowBe4's new-school security awareness training combines continuous security awareness training and simulated phishing assessments aimed to ultimately help transform employee behavior and culture. Developing a strong security culture in customers' organizations goes beyond conventional security education, which is limited to mere "security literacy" training for employees.

Many Japanese organizations are becoming increasingly aware of the need for security awareness training to counter cyber attacks that target "people" or the human element of cybersecurity. The Japanese market is a major factor in the adoption of KnowBe4 for NEC. Prior to implementing the KnowBe4 platform, NEC was providing new services to train security personnel to promote DX as part of its Security Professional Services. By raising security awareness not only amongst DX professionals, but also throughout the organization to prevent security incidents, KnowBe4 training helps to accelerate DX innovations by reducing the burden on IT or security personnel.

KnowBe4 CEO and EVP Messages

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4 said

"KnowBe4 made a full-scale entry into the Japanese market over two years ago in February 2020 with the establishment of a wholly owned Japanese subsidiary, KnowBe4 Japan, LLC. Since then, the cybersecurity landscape in Japan has drastically changed. Now, security awareness training has been elevated from a nice-to-have to a must-have as part of an overall security strategy throughout Japanese organizations. I believe that having NEC Corporation, Japan's IT giant, as a KnowBe4 partner means that our fundamental position as an IT security organization that helps other organizations worldwide to manage the ongoing problem of social engineering is now fully recognized and accepted in Japan. This is certainly an exciting new collaboration for KnowBe4."

Tony Jennings, EVP International and Global Channel Sales, KnowBe4 said

"The partnership with NEC, a global leader in IT innovation, is a milestone for KnowBe4's partner business development in the Japanese market. Having NEC distribute KnowBe4 security awareness training will have a significant impact on KnowBe4's business in the Japanese market. Japan is a strategic market for KnowBe4 in the Asia-Pacific region and we believe that this strategic partnership with NEC marks a new chapter for KnowBe4's business efforts in the region."

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

About KnowBe4 KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 50,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

